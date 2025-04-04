Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,942,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.36% of Warrior Met Coal worth $322,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,150,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,748,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,826,000 after acquiring an additional 115,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $43.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.80. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.34). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $297.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 6.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

