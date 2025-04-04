Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 57,840 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,980,659 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 57,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Yelp worth $347,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Yelp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Yelp by 1,963.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 908 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Yelp by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Yelp by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,554,984.12. The trade was a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,010,227.20. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,727 shares of company stock worth $2,081,667 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Stock Performance

NYSE YELP opened at $37.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $41.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.91.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $361.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.73 million. Equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

