Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 7,948,694 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,979,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,948,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Medical Properties Trust worth $331,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,838,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,912,000 after acquiring an additional 118,577 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,652,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 362,582 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 353.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,525,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after buying an additional 2,748,245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,912,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 86,925 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,704,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 303,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPW. Mizuho reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

NYSE:MPW opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -8.42%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

