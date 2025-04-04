Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 92,866 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,902,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.05% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $330,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $107.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $139.13.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%. The company had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,450.09. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXSM shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.64.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

