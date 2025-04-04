Vanguard Group Inc. Takes Position in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,793,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,497,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Curbline Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $9,607,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $1,182,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,852,000.

CURB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.82.

NYSE CURB opened at $24.23 on Friday. Curbline Properties has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

