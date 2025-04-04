Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,811,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.50% of Iridium Communications worth $313,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 12,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $356,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,585.90. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $25.58 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $212.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.78 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

