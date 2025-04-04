Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS) Trading Down 5% – Should You Sell?

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS – Get Free Report) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$93.10 and last traded at C$93.10. 14,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 12,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$98.00.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Stock Down 5.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$101.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$102.70.

