Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) & International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD) Critical Review

International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD – Get Free Report) and Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Get International Card Establishment alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Veeva Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Veeva Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for International Card Establishment and Veeva Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Card Establishment 0 0 0 0 0.00 Veeva Systems 2 8 15 0 2.52

Profitability

Veeva Systems has a consensus target price of $256.52, suggesting a potential upside of 15.77%. Given Veeva Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veeva Systems is more favorable than International Card Establishment.

This table compares International Card Establishment and Veeva Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Card Establishment N/A N/A N/A Veeva Systems 25.07% 13.56% 11.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Card Establishment and Veeva Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Card Establishment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Veeva Systems $2.75 billion 13.13 $525.71 million $4.33 51.17

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than International Card Establishment.

Summary

Veeva Systems beats International Card Establishment on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Card Establishment

(Get Free Report)

International Card Establishment, Inc. provides merchant services in the United States. It offers payment processing services for brick and mortar merchants; proprietary gift and loyalty program; gift cards with customized artwork; various merchant terminals and accessories; leasing program; customer support; and agent program. The company is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States. The company also provides Veeva Development Cloud, a suite of applications for the clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety functions, including Veeva Vault Clinical, Veeva Vault RIM, Veeva Vault Safety, and Veeva Vault Quality; Veeva QualityOne, a quality and document management, and training solution; Veeva RegulatoryOne, a solution that helps companies to manage regulatory submission content; and Veeva Claims addresses the end-to-end product and marketing claims management process. In addition, it offers professional and support services, including implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; data migration and systems integrations technical consulting services; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services, such as outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Receive News & Ratings for International Card Establishment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Card Establishment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.