Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DSP. Raymond James decreased their target price on Viant Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Viant Technology from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

DSP opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51. The company has a market cap of $798.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.04 and a beta of 1.02. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 14,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $330,246.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 344,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,140.80. The trade was a 3.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Viant Technology by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Viant Technology by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

