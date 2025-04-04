Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 202,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50,199 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 136,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,625,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,135,000 after buying an additional 530,645 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $2,666,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

In related news, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $107,556.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 708,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948,373.95. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $137,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,312,391 shares in the company, valued at $16,431,135.32. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,859 shares of company stock worth $326,458 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $5.96 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $817.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 678.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

