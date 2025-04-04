Wedbush Has Pessimistic Outlook of GameStop Q4 Earnings

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for GameStop in a research note issued on Monday, March 31st. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for GameStop’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Shares of GME stock opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67. GameStop has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.33 and a beta of -0.29.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. GameStop had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

