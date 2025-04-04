Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock Price

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.65% from the stock’s current price.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.68. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg purchased 5,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.59 per share, with a total value of $174,291.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 358,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,696,518.41. This trade represents a 1.51 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

