Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Bank of America from $85.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WFC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 9.2 %

WFC opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.40. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 84.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 16,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 176,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

