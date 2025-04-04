Wells Fargo & Company Raises Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $68.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

MDLZ opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

