Western Acquisition Ventures (NASDAQ:WAVS) Stock Price Down 33.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Get Free Report) fell 33.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $12.00. 2,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 4,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Acquisition Ventures

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Western Acquisition Ventures stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Western Acquisition Ventures as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Western Acquisition Ventures Company Profile

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and software as a service (SaaS); and leisure and hospitality industries.

