What is B. Riley’s Estimate for Defiance Silver Q2 Earnings?

Get Defiance Silver alerts:

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Defiance Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 1st. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Defiance Silver’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DEF. HC Wainwright raised Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Defiance Silver Stock Performance

Shares of CVE DEF opened at C$0.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$59.84 million, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24. Defiance Silver has a 52-week low of C$0.16 and a 52-week high of C$0.54.

Defiance Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.