What is Cormark’s Forecast for SSR Mining FY2025 Earnings?

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for SSR Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSRM. CIBC upped their price target on SSR Mining from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $7.15 to $12.05 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of SSR Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.53.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $323.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.20 million. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 26.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SSR Mining

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SSR Mining by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.