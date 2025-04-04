What is Cormark’s Forecast for Vitalhub FY2025 Earnings?

Get Vitalhub alerts:

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Vitalhub in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 31st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Vitalhub’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Vitalhub’s FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on Vitalhub and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Vitalhub from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Vitalhub and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vitalhub from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vitalhub currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.08.

TSE:VHI opened at C$9.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$524.70 million, a P/E ratio of 157.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. Vitalhub has a 1 year low of C$5.80 and a 1 year high of C$12.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.36.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

