What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for BANC FY2026 Earnings?

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Banc of California in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Banc of California had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BANC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Banc of California from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

Banc of California Trading Down 8.2 %

Banc of California stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $18.08.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 34.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 242,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 62,014 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banc of California by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after buying an additional 19,076 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 280,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Articles

