What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for BayCom FY2025 Earnings?

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for BayCom in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will earn $2.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for BayCom’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BayCom’s FY2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. BayCom had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 7.45%.

Separately, Hovde Group cut BayCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

BayCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCML opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $268.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. BayCom has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

BayCom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. BayCom’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Activity at BayCom

In related news, CEO George J. Guarini sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,872.50. The trade was a 36.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BayCom

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 930,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after acquiring an additional 273,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BayCom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in BayCom by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 603,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,192,000 after purchasing an additional 60,075 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BayCom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 434,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BayCom by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Featured Stories

