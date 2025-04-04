What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for MOD FY2026 Earnings?

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Modine Manufacturing in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $4.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.90. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 24.25%.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 14.8 %

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.53. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $72.18 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, Director William A. Wulfsohn bought 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.43 per share, for a total transaction of $200,957.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,012.11. This represents a 53.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 245.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

