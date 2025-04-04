What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for BlackLine Q1 Earnings?

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for BlackLine in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. DA Davidson analyst W. Jellison forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BlackLine’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BlackLine’s FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BlackLine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

BlackLine Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $46.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.73. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $69.09.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,439,000 after acquiring an additional 354,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BlackLine by 35.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,666,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,896,000 after purchasing an additional 435,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,704,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,572,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 12,538.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 896,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,481,000 after buying an additional 889,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $451,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,113.38. This represents a 12.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

