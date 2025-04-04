What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for PPBI FY2026 Earnings?

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 9.0 %

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $30.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 84,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

