What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for BiomX FY2025 Earnings?

BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BiomX in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.90) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.92). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BiomX’s current full-year earnings is ($2.77) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BiomX’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

BiomX Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of PHGE stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.27. BiomX has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $4.99.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

