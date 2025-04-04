What is William Blair’s Estimate for APLS Q2 Earnings?

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 1st. William Blair analyst L. Hanbury-Brown now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

APLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.59.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.85. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $58.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $212.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.92 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 2,824 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $83,364.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,271,316.40. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $139,781.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 138,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,123. This trade represents a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,054 shares of company stock worth $1,952,719 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,884,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,036,000 after buying an additional 735,160 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 55,282 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,862.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 101,655 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

