What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for KeyCorp Q1 Earnings?

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

KEY has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

KeyCorp Stock Down 12.2 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -273.33%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

