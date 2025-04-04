What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Hilltop Q3 Earnings?

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Hilltop in a report issued on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop’s FY2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 7.04%.

HTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hilltop Trading Down 6.0 %

HTH stock opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.14. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $35.32.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Hilltop by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Stories

