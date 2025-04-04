What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for MAR FY2027 Earnings?

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2027 EPS estimates for Marriott International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $11.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.90. The consensus estimate for Marriott International’s current full-year earnings is $10.10 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $308.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.05.

MAR stock opened at $224.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $307.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.79 and its 200-day moving average is $270.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Marriott International by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,395.74. This represents a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

