What is Zacks Small Cap’s Estimate for MIRA FY2026 Earnings?

Get MIRA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for MIRA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for MIRA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MIRA Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ MIRA opened at $0.90 on Thursday. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $5.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIRA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

About MIRA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MIRA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIRA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.