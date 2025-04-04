William Blair Comments on Rekor Systems Q2 Earnings

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Rekor Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, April 1st. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rekor Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rekor Systems’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 119.85% and a negative net margin of 119.54%.

Rekor Systems Trading Down 6.6 %

Institutional Trading of Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. Rekor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $73.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REKR. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,340,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rekor Systems by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 129,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 194,323 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 712,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 599,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

(Get Free Report)

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.