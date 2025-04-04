William Blair Comments on Rekor Systems Q2 Earnings

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Rekor Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, April 1st. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rekor Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rekor Systems’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.
Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 119.85% and a negative net margin of 119.54%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REKR. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,340,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rekor Systems by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 129,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 194,323 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 712,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 599,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.
Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.
