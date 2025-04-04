Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $350.73.

WING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wingstop from $389.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Wingstop Stock Up 2.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 521.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Wingstop by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

Shares of WING stock opened at $242.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.69. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $205.60 and a 52 week high of $433.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.01.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Wingstop declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

