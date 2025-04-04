Wishpond Technologies (OTCMKTS:WPNDF) Trading 18.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WPNDF – Get Free Report) rose 18.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Wishpond Technologies Trading Up 18.5 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.23.
Wishpond Technologies Company Profile
Wishpond Technologies Ltd. provides marketing focused online business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company’s Propel IQ platform offers marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, sales automation, ad management, referral marketing, and sales conversion capabilities.
