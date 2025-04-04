WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 309.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,687,824 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,276,078 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $89,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSFS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $18,167,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 819.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,528,000 after purchasing an additional 226,933 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 169,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after buying an additional 108,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,030,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,519,000 after purchasing an additional 87,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 63,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Trading Down 8.8 %

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $48.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.06. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WSFS Financial news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $397,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,881,456. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

