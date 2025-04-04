Zacks Research Expects Increased Earnings for Honda Motor

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a report released on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $4.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.11. The consensus estimate for Honda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q2 2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Honda Motor Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of HMC opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.57. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $37.34.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.31 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honda Motor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.