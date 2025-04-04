Zacks Research Expects Increased Earnings for W. R. Berkley

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2025

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBFree Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.93. The consensus estimate for W. R. Berkley’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WRB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $70.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $76.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 641.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 376.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 50,361 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,057,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.