Zacks Research Forecasts Wendy’s’ Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Wendy’s in a report released on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q1 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WEN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.08.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $574.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.17 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1,294.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 23,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Wendy’s by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 279,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 128,579 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,723,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

