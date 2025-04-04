Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of CFR Q1 Earnings

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.97 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.57.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $111.70 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $94.09 and a one year high of $147.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 20.44%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $1,603,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,819.70. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

