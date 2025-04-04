Zacks Small Cap Comments on Defiance Silver Q2 Earnings

Get Defiance Silver alerts:

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Defiance Silver in a report released on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Kim anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Defiance Silver’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DEF. HC Wainwright upgraded Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Defiance Silver Stock Performance

CVE:DEF opened at C$0.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$59.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 2.95. Defiance Silver has a 52-week low of C$0.16 and a 52-week high of C$0.54.

Defiance Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.