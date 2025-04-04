Zacks Small Cap Has Positive Outlook of RANI FY2025 Earnings

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rani Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.74) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.89). The consensus estimate for Rani Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Rani Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Rani Therapeutics Price Performance

RANI stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.14. Rani Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 269,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 135,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

