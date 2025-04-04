Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZD. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,214,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,422,000 after purchasing an additional 62,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,040,000 after buying an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 100,954.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,861,000 after buying an additional 1,265,967 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,187,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,754,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

ZD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.42. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.56 and a 12 month high of $60.96.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,282 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $49,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,545. This represents a 7.38 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer purchased 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $25,029.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,968 shares in the company, valued at $497,063.44. This trade represents a 5.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $198,024. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

