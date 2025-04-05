12,200 Shares in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Calix by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Calix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 142,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Calix by 49.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $953,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,164,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,563,772.20. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calix stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.91 and a beta of 1.75. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.31). Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

