2,223 Shares in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of LOPE opened at $167.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.22. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.17 and a 1 year high of $192.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $292.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

