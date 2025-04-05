23,100 Shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $10.68 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.97). On average, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 32,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $648,688.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,393,458.04. This trade represents a 10.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 51,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $774,974.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,062,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,220,021.39. This trade represents a 1.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 274,797 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,279. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

