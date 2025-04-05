2,691 Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Natera by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 1,328.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.12.

NTRA stock opened at $133.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.80. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.13 and a 52-week high of $183.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.91 million. Research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $4,277,837.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,665 shares in the company, valued at $18,091,435.05. This represents a 19.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 78,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $12,958,888.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,150,756.13. This represents a 22.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,922 shares of company stock worth $51,603,664 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

