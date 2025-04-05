33,475 Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 868.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,483,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,427,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,603,000 after purchasing an additional 474,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,895,000 after purchasing an additional 317,776 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,055,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,743,000 after purchasing an additional 115,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,030,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,186,000 after buying an additional 99,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DBRG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 13.1 %

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.50, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $101.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

