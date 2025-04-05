38,457 Shares in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Get Cryoport alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 38,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cryoport by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,438 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,405,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 385,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $266.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.67. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Insider Activity

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.71 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 70.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 4,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $29,059.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,359.71. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,830 shares of company stock valued at $118,353. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CYRX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Cryoport from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cryoport in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

View Our Latest Report on Cryoport

About Cryoport

(Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.