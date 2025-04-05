4,593 Shares in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $158,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,731.16. This trade represents a 15.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $92,035.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,415.84. The trade was a 17.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,791 shares of company stock valued at $380,669. Company insiders own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

UNTY stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $389.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 25.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Unity Bancorp Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

