5,823 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

