7,200 Shares in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Middlesex Water by 9.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Middlesex Water in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Middlesex Water has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $70.73.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $47.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Dennis W. Doll sold 4,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $244,223.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,325.60. This represents a 7.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Middlesex Water

(Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.