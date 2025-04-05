9,733 Shares in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 628,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 277,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 403,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Bloom Energy
In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $25,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,479.04. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $38,385.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,756.80. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Bloom Energy Stock Down 13.9 %
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
